The EPAC Kids Theater Workshop presents: Beauty and the Beast

One of Disney’s most beloved musicals comes to the Kids Theater Workshop in 2020. EPAC is please to announce the hit Disney musical, “Beauty and the Beast”

The EPAC Kids Theater Workshop is a

2 Semester musical theater program

with classes beginning January 27th, 2020 and

culminating with performances of the live Disney musical,

“Beauty and the Beast”, April 23-May 3, 2020.

The workshop is open to children ages 6 – 18.



The First Semester payment is $225

(Due at Registration)

The Second Semester payment is $225

(Due on March 13th, 2020)

A family discount is available for siblings.

ADDITIONAL EPAC FUNDRAISERS, PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

ARE AVAILABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THROUGH-OUT THE WORKSHOP!

The Registration Period for the

EPAC Kids’ Theater Workshop is

December 1st – January 24, 2020

CLASS SCHEDULE:

Ages 6-11:

Saturdays (9:30 am-11:30 am)

& Mondays (4:30 pm-6:30 pm)



Ages 12 – 18:

Saturdays (Noon-2:00 pm)

& Tuesdays (4:30 pm- 6:30 pm)

Classes begin:

Monday Jan 27th and Tuesday Jan 28th

The EPAC Kids’ Theater Workshops provides area youth from ages 6 to 18 with the opportunity to learn about all aspects of the performing arts.

The workshop is composed of theater classes which teach the principles of acting, singing, and dance while focusing on the production of a full scale Broadway musical.

There are three separate Kids’ Theater Workshops each year. The first starts in January with a production later in the spring.

The second starts in late June with a production in Mid-August, and the third is a teen intensive workshop in the Summer.

The EPAC Kids’ Theater Workshops also performs at local events around the area like the NYSEG Stadium and Veteran’s Arena in Binghamton for greater exposure.