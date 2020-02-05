The Discovery Center to Host Chinese New Year and Dental Health Month Celebration

From The Discovery Center:

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is hosting two special events in one day:

In conjunction with Children’s Dental Health Month, The Discovery Center will celebrate its newly renovated Open Wide dental exhibit. The 6th District Dental Society of Broome County will be on site providing giveaways, games and screenings.



The Discovery Center will also celebrate the Year of the Rat during its Annual Chinese New Year Celebration. The Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera from Binghamton University will be on site sharing the culture and traditions of Chinese New Year. All activities are free with admission.



Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11AM – 2PM



The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier at 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton, NY 13903



The Discovery Center, located in Binghamton’s historic Ross Park, is a hands-on interactive children’s museum serving the Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The 22,500 square foot space, that houses over 30 exhibits, was created for, with and by children. For more information, visit thediscoverycenter.org.