The Discovery Center Reopens July 31

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is set to reopen to the public on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The Museum has developed a comprehensive reopening plan with enhanced protocols to ensure that it is following local, state, and CDC guidelines.



“We know that children need to play now more than ever,” said Executive Director Jessie Stone He. “As a vital part of our community, The Discovery Center is committed to serving the children and their families of the Southern Tier by providing a safe educational place for imagination, exploration, and play. We can’t wait to see the excited faces and hear the laughter of curious children as they walk through our doors!”



The following procedures will be in place upon reopening:

The Museum will be open for limited days and hours. Details will be posted at www.thediscoverycenter.org. Reduced admission prices will be available for July and August.

Attendance will be limited to 25% occupancy.

Advance online reservations for admissions are required of everyone, including members. Visits for members will be free, but reservations will still be required.

Visitors will be asked to stay home if any member of their group is not feeling well the day of their reservation. Visitors will be asked to attest to their health per the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Broome County Health Department.

Contact information will be required for all visitors.

Masks will be required for all visitors over 2 years old.

Visitors must stay with their group together during their visit. Each visiting group will be expected to adhere to all social distancing guidelines with other visitors.

Posted signage will indicate how many families can be in each exhibit at each time.

The Discovery Center’s comprehensive reopening plan details the steps taken to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff. Specific examples include:

Large structures in several exhibits have been removed to provide more space for social distancing.

“Touched Toy” bins are in every exhibit for visitor use. If an object has been touched and played with, visitors will be asked to place them in the bin for disinfecting.

The quantity of hands-on manipulative objects has been reduced in each exhibit to allow for quick replacement of cleaned and disinfected items.

Plexi guards have been installed at the front desk reception area and in some exhibits. A sanitation mat is located in the lobby.

There are four hand sanitizing stations located throughout the Museum along with tissues and touch free waste receptacles.

Proper hand washing guidelines are located in the restrooms. “Reminder” signage is placed throughout the Museum for high volume touched surfaces.

All costumes and soft toys have been removed per NYS guidelines.

Allergen rated air filters have been installed and are changed quarterly. Outside air flow has been increased to 20%.

High volume touch surfaces are constantly cleaned throughout the day.

All toys and exhibits are deep cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis.

The drinking fountain is closed.

All staff are required to wear masks and have signed a health attestation.

Since closing the Museum in March, The Discovery Center has continued its commitment to supporting the educational needs of our community by providing preschool and school age care that allowed parents to return to work.

The Discovery Center is also offering a wide range of summer camp programs and is enrolling for preschool and afterschool programs for the fall.



ABOUT THE DISCOVERY CENTER

The Discovery Center, located in Binghamton’s historic Ross Park, is a hands-on interactive children’s museum serving the Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The 22,500 square foot space, that houses over 30 exhibits, was created for, with and by children. For more information, visit thediscoverycenter.org.