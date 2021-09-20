The Discovery Center features local artist and children’s book author, Kristen Nicole Mann, on October First Friday

From The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier:

WHAT: The Discovery Kids School Programs and Art Enrichment Program are proud to present a collaboration for October’s First Friday with local artist and children’s book author, Kristen Nicole Mann.

WHEN: 5-7pm on October 1, 2021

WHERE: Kids Commons (onsite children’s gallery) located at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier at 60 Morgan Rd, Binghamton, NY 13903.

DETAILS: Kristen Mann is a professional artist, and author from Warrenton, VA, but based locally in Binghamton, NY. Her overall mission is to help others who aspire to tap into their creative zone of genius but may not know where to begin or have the resources readily available. Whether hosting group workshops or working with clients one-on-one, her workshops are centered around personal skill development, identity building, and using her creativity to create authentic spaces for people to feel seen, heard, and celebrated through her love for art.

Kristen is an accomplished author, publishing her first children’s book, Legendary Lessons: Days of The Week to Seek in 2019.

This exhibition will be open to the public during Broome County Arts Council’sFirst Friday Art Walk. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. The Discovery Center will be open for play 4-7PM and advance online reservations are highly encouraged: www.thediscoverycenter.org/visit

ABOUT THE DISCOVERY CENTER OF THE SOUTHERN TIER

The Discovery Center, located in Binghamton’s historic Ross Park, is a hands-on interactive children’s museum serving the Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The 22,500 square foot space, that houses over 30 exhibits, was created for, with and by children. For more information, visit thediscoverycenter.org.