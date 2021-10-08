The Discovery Center features collaborative exhibit with the Memory Maker Project on November First Friday

From The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier:

WHAT: The Discovery Center’s UPK program and the Memory Maker Project are excited to collaborate and present Bookends Project, celebrating intergenerational connections, for November’s First Friday.

WHEN: 5-7pm on Friday, November 5, 2021

WHERE: Kids Commons (onsite children’s gallery) located at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier at 60 Morgan Rd, Binghamton, NY 13903.

DETAILS: The Memory Maker Project is an art, culture and advocacy program for older adults, people living with memory loss, and their loved ones.

Each Wednesday in October, older adults from the Memory Maker Project and Pre-Kindergarten students from The Discovery Center will look at art, create, and share stories together on Zoom. The collaboration will culminate with an art opening that showcases the group’s work.

This exhibition will be open to the public during Broome County Arts Council’sFirst Friday Art Walk. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. The Discovery Center will be open for play 4-7PM.

ABOUT THE DISCOVERY CENTER OF THE SOUTHERN TIER

The Discovery Center, located in Binghamton’s historic Ross Park, is a hands-on interactive children’s museum serving the Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The 22,500 square foot space, that houses over 30 exhibits, was created for, with and by children. For more information, visit thediscoverycenter.org.