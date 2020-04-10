The Coordinated Animal Care Response Team is making sure you have an emergency plan for your pet

From The Coordinated Animal Care Response Team:

The Coordinated Animal Care Response Team, a group of local animal agencies ( The Broome County

Humane Society, Every Dog’s Dream, The Ross Park Zoo and Speak,) recommends being proactive in

emergency planning for your pets. By creating a plan ahead of time, community members can do

their part to ensure their own peace of mind in an emergency, and their pets are spared unnecessary stress.

PREPAREDNESS PLAN FOR YOUR PETS:



• Identify a trusted family member or friend to care for your pets if necessary, in an emergency. Discuss this with the individual and ensure he or she is prepared to accept your pet if needed.

• Keep your pets up to date on vaccinations and licensing in the event your pet needs to go with a friend or family member or if private boarding is necessary. Please contact your veterinarian regarding your pet’s vaccination status/ history.

• Make sure your pet’s veterinarian records are easily located and others are aware of who has been identified to care for your pets. Place this information where it can be easily located.

• Research potential boarding facilities to utilize in the event boarding your pet becomes necessary.

• Have crates, food and extra supplies for your pet on hand for emergency boarding with either an identified caregiver or a private boarding facility.

• Have 2 week’s of medication on hand. Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering instructions including the prescription from the prescribing veterinarian for refills.

• Always ensure your pet is wearing identification, including a collar with current identification tags with contact information, rabies tag and license tag and a registered microchip.

The Broome County Humane Society is here to help you with information regarding your planning and has established an COVID-19 Emergency Boarding program in the event you do not have a trusted family member or friend who can care for your pets in an emergency.



EMERGENCY PLANNING FOR YOUR PET:



Make sure your dog, cat, rabbit or other animal companion is accounted for if you have a COVID-19-related crisis.

Additionally, if you are in need of food or basic supplies for your pets during this difficult time, food is available at The Humane Society, free of charge, Tuesday -Saturday between the hours of 12pm and 3pm. If you are unable to pick it up, please reach out to (607)724-3709,x 101 to discuss other options.

Every Dog’s Dream is also available to assist with food and supplies.

If delivery is needed , please contact Tammy Peters or Audrey Woerter at (607) 242-2346 or everydogsdreamadopt@gmail.com.