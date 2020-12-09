The community helps provide 588,750 meals through the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 11th annual Virtual Turkey Drive

From the Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – Tioga Downs Casino Resort and the community came together to help provide more than 588,750 meals to those experiencing food insecurity in Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties during the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 11th annual Virtual Turkey Drive.

“The impact of the pandemic continues to effect households throughout our region. During a time when many are focused on creating holiday memories, many others are worried about how they will put a hot meal on the table. We are grateful for the continued generosity of our community. Because of your support, more people in the Southern Tier have full pantries and happier, healthier lives,” said Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

All donations made during the 11th annual Virtual Turkey Drive stay within the community. Turkeys and meals are distributed to partner agencies, like pantries and meal sites, throughout the Southern Tier.

