The Chenango Arts Council Presents “Art Around the Southern Tier”

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Norwich NY: The Chenango Arts Council is pleased to showcase the work of recipients of 2019’s New York State Decentralization Grant Program in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries.

The exhibit will feature visual and performing arts from Broome, Chenango and Otsego county arts organizations and will open Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:30 pm.

“We’re excited to be able to display some of the great events that happen in our community,” says CAC Executive Director Alecia Oneill. “Chenango Arts Council is proud of its long history of supporting the arts.”

The New York Decentralization Program is a re-granting program funded by the New York State Council of Arts (NYSCA) which awards up to $5,000 to organizations for Community Arts and Arts in Education projects.

In 2019, Chenango Arts Council regranted over $100,000 to groups in Broome, Chenango and Otsego Counties.

Baked goods for the opening reception will be generously provided by The Cottage Bakery, operating out of Creative Works in Norwich NY.

The reception, January 17, 2019 beginning at 5:30 pm, is free open to the public. The Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries are located at 27 West Main St, Norwich, NY 13815.

This exhibit is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

For more information, please call 607-336-ARTS or visit www.chenangoarts.org.