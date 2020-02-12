The Bundy Museum partnering with the Crime Victims Assistance Center and 20:1 Prevention Programs

From The Bundy Museum of History and Art:

The Bundy Museum of History and Art, in partnership with the Crime Victims Assistance Center and 20:1 Prevention Programs at Binghamton University, present the exhibit What Were You Wearing? on display through March and April 2020.

Originally inspired by Mary Simmerling’s poem, What I Was Wearing, this traveling installation has appeared in cities and on college campuses across the country since 2014.

The exhibit presents rape survivor stories along with representations of the clothes they were wearing at the time of assault, and is part of a global effort that seeks to dispel the myth that clothing choice is a cause of sexual violence.

The opening reception will take place from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM on First Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Bundy Museum’s Gallery 131 at 131 Main Street, Binghamton NY.

A second reception will take place on First Friday April 3, and the exhibit will be on display through April 29.

Support staff will be on hand at both First Friday receptions, and a resource table with information about local victim advocacy programs as well as a story-sharing journaling booth will be available in the gallery.

What: Exhibit titled, What Were You Wearing?

Where: The Bundy Museum of History and Art’s Gallery 131 at 131 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.

When: Opening reception Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 9 PM.

Exhibit runs through Wed. Apr. 29, 2020.

Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission to the exhibit is free.

For more information, contact Janna Rudler at the Bundy Museum, janna@bundymuseum.org or call 772-9179.