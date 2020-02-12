The Broome-Endicott SWAT tactical team certified by NYS Division of Criminal Justice

From the Broome County Sherri’s Office:

Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder and Endicott Police Chief Patrick J. Garey are pleased to announce the Broome-Endicott SWAT tactical team has been certified by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) after an extensive application process.

The certification process includes meeting a set of standards established in 2010 by the New York State Municipal Police Training Council (MPTC) and DCJS. The standards outline training, physical fitness, firearms qualification and equipment requirements.

The application process was completed by Team Commanders and Team Leaders: Assistant Chief Craig Williams, Captain Kathleen Newcomb, Detective Sergeant Matthew Cower and Detective Brian Kittle.

Required training for the certification includes, but is not limited to, a four-week basic operator SWAT school for all new members, advanced sniper school and training on leadership and incident command.

The Broome-Endicott SWAT team has a total of twenty-two members; 15 from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 3 from the Endicott Police Department and 4 civilian Paramedics attached to the team as tactical EMS personnel.

The Broome-Endicott SWAT team is a highly trained and skilled unit used as a resource called upon in the handling of critical incidents such as active shooter situations, hostage taking, barricaded suspects, sniper incidents, high risk apprehensions, diplomatic security details, high risk prisoner transports or any other situation deemed critical by the Broome County Sheriff or Endicott Police Chief.