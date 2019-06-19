Up to the Minute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market will open the first Sunday Market of the 2019 season on Sunday, June 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the market will feature live music and farm animals.

Sunday vendors will include: Kombucha, Produce and Meat vendors, Bath & Body products, Maple and Hand-Crafted items. Also, for sale will be ready to eat items from Despina's, Happy Poppy and Tsha's Kitchen.

Sunday Farmers Market will run through September 29th, 2019.

