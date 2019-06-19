Up to the Minute

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market Season Kick-Off
The Broome County Regional Farmers Market will open the first Sunday Market of the 2019 season on Sunday, June 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the market will feature live music and farm animals.
Sunday vendors will include: Kombucha, Produce and Meat vendors, Bath & Body products, Maple and Hand-Crafted items. Also, for sale will be ready to eat items from Despina's, Happy Poppy and Tsha's Kitchen.
Sunday Farmers Market will run through September 29th, 2019.