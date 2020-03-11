The Broome County Public Library presents ‘Hungry Ear’ turns Irish

From The Broome County Public Library:

‘The Hungry Ear’, the library program celebrating the art of the short story, turns Irish on Monday, March 30. Two stories by great writers of the last century will be featured. The Twisting of the Rope, by W.B. Yeats, will be read by storyteller Lonna Pierce.

Actor Chris Nickerson will tell of The Poteen Maker, by Michael McLaverty. This program will take place in the Exhibit Room, on the second floor of the Broome County Public Library (185 Court St, Binghamton) from 5:30 to 6:30.

It is a free and open to the public. For further information call the Library’s Information Services Desk at 778-6451.