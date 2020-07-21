The Broome County Public Library is Open – Come and Visit Us!

From The Broome County Public Library:

The Broome County Public Library is open for business and ready to welcome back the Broome County community. If you were a regular library user – come back, we miss you; if you’ve never visited us before – check us out, everyone is welcome. The Library is open Monday-Thursday: 9:00-6:30 and Friday: 9:00-5:00. Face masks are required.

To keep everyone safe, we are asking all visitors to make an appointment. Appointments can be made from either our online booking page (https://broomecountylibrary.setmore.com) or by calling the Reference Desk at 607-778-6451. The following appointment sessions are available (limit one per day):

General Browsing (includes use of copier and fax): 30-minutes per session **you may book back-to-back sessions by calling us if you would prefer a longer browsing time

Children’s Room (toys & AWE computers will not be available): 30-minutes per session

Public Computers: 90-minutes per appointment / 60-minutes per computer session

Wireless Use: 90-minutes per session

Local History Center and Microfilm (call 607-778-3572 to schedule): 90-minutes per session

For those who would prefer to avoid coming into the building, or just enjoy the convenience of it, we also offer Curbside Pickup. Holds can be placed through the Library Catalog, found at http://bclibrary.info/, or by calling 607-778-6451. Once you have been notified that your hold is available, just call us at 607-778-6454 from the parking lot anytime during the regular hours and a staff member will bring your material to the door. Please bring ID with you.

We are thrilled to be open again and can’t wait to see all the familiar faces. We have missed you as much as you have missed us. We also thank you for your patience, and for your support during these difficult times.

The Broome County Public Library is located at 185 Court Street in Binghamton. We are happy to answer any questions; please call 607-778-6451 or 607-778-6454 for additional information.