The Broome County Humane Societyto hold first annual Beer & Wine Tasting at a local venue in Port Crane.

From The Broome County Humane Society:
The Broome County Humane Society has partnered with The Venue at Beagell Farms in Port
Crane for the first annual Dog Days of Summer Beer & Wine Tasting Festival, happening this
Saturday, 8/14, to support the animals at The Broome County Humane Society.
Several businesses such as Rocco J. Testani’s, A.L. George, A New Leaf Cider, Vestal Wine & Liquor
& more, have come together to sponsor this wonderful family friendly event in the beautiful hills
of Port Crane.
There will be over 20 different craft beers, several local wines & ciders to taste, food trucks, live
music, vendors, a face painter & more. This event is dog and kid friendly – bring the whole family!
The Humane Society will also have some adoptable dogs onsite as well.
The event is outdoors but is under a large tent with plenty of seating in case of rain.
Please join us from 2:00-5:00PM at The Venue at Beagell Farms located at 780 Nowlan
Road in Port Crane for this wonderful fundraising event that many local businesses in the
community have sponsored to support The Broome County Humane Society.