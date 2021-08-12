The Broome County Humane Societyto hold first annual Beer & Wine Tasting at a local venue in Port Crane.

From The Broome County Humane Society:

The Broome County Humane Society has partnered with The Venue at Beagell Farms in Port

Crane for the first annual Dog Days of Summer Beer & Wine Tasting Festival, happening this

Saturday, 8/14, to support the animals at The Broome County Humane Society.

Several businesses such as Rocco J. Testani’s, A.L. George, A New Leaf Cider, Vestal Wine & Liquor

& more, have come together to sponsor this wonderful family friendly event in the beautiful hills

of Port Crane.



There will be over 20 different craft beers, several local wines & ciders to taste, food trucks, live

music, vendors, a face painter & more. This event is dog and kid friendly – bring the whole family!

The Humane Society will also have some adoptable dogs onsite as well.

The event is outdoors but is under a large tent with plenty of seating in case of rain.

Please join us from 2:00-5:00PM at The Venue at Beagell Farms located at 780 Nowlan

Road in Port Crane for this wonderful fundraising event that many local businesses in the

community have sponsored to support The Broome County Humane Society.