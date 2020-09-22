The Broome County Humane Society Whats Happening Meow!

From The Broome County Humane Society:

FALL RUMMAGE SALESATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 8 AM-2 PMAMERICAN LEGION POST 80 – MAIN ST, BINGHAMTON



The Humane Society’s Bi-Annual Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The sale will be held at The American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street, Binghamton.

Donations for the sale can be dropped off Friday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The American Legion. Please no books, clothing, large exercise equipment, or televisions. NO DROP OFFS WILL BE PERMITTED PRIOR TO OCTOBER 9.

COVID guidelines on small gatherings as directed by NYS will be followed and social distancing appropriately maintained.

FALL BOWL-A-RAMASATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 2 PM – 5 PMMIDWAY LANES- VESTAL, NY



Grab your friends, family, or co-workers and join us for a day at the lanes! The Humane Society will be hosting a Bowling Tournament on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The event will be held at Midway Lanes in Vestal. All proceeds will benefit The Humane Society.

Event Details:Midway Lanes 213 North Jensen Road Vestal, NY1:30 PM Lane Assignment / 2:00 PM Bowling Begins$25 Per Person Includes: 3 games of No Tap bowling Shoe rental Pizza, wings, salad, & sodaCash bar, 50/50s, basket raffles, and a bake sale will be available.Door prizes

NEW! Online Volunteer Applications Now Accepted!