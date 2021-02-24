The Broome County Humane Society: What’s Happening Meow!

We have many great animals available for adoption and our goal is to place them into great homes as quickly as we can. We are lucky to often have several families interested in the same animal and therefore hope that you understand that we cannot place a hold on any animals or guarantee that you will receive your first choice. Here is some helpful information about the adoption process:

Fill out an application and submit to adoptions@bchumanesoc.com, by fax to 607-237-0234 or in person at 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton. Applications typically take about 7 days to process. You will be notified once you are approved.To be considered, you MUST include all four references, a landlord reference if you rent and any applicable vet references for animals you currently own or have owned in the last five years. It is helpful to notify all references that we will be phoning. The process is often held up by calls that are not returned.Once you are approved, and if the animal is still available, you will be called to set up the adoption appointment. Should that animal be adopted, you will still be notified and your application will remain valid for one year.Adopters are listed, whether approved or not, on a first come first serve basis. The list will continue in the event the first adopter is not a good fit or other circumstances arise.Animals cannot be held more than 48 hours. Additionally, only two animals may be listed on an app, and a primary animal must be chose within 48 hours.Please monitor the website closely as animals are removed once they are adopted or have more than three applications pending. In this event, you should consider the animal unavailable and consider other options.

To begin the adoption process, please download your application here!