From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on Amazon and Walmart to eliminate delivery fees and minimum order requirements for customers using SNAP benefits. As more New Yorkers have turned to grocery delivery services amidst the coronavirus pandemic, additional costs — such as fees and minimum order requirements — have placed additional financial strain on food insecure families. The inability to afford these delivery services forces people to shop in person and potentially expose themselves to the coronavirus. In a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Senator Gillibrand joined her Senate colleagues to urge Walmart and Amazon to remove undue financial burden for SNAP recipients, so all Americans can afford groceries and receive them safely.