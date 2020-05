From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

Assemblyman Cliff Crouch (R-Bainbridge) joined his colleagues last week in sending a letter to the governor requesting that special needs students in New York have representation on the governor’s “Reimagine Education Advisory Board.” Currently, special needs students and some regions of the state are lacking representation on the governor’s new advisory board created to develop eLearning as a norm in New York state.