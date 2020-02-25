The Broome County Historical Society presents “Highlights of the History of the Broome County Towns of Kirkwood and Chenango”

From The Broome County Historical Society:

The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present “Highlights of the History of the Broome County Towns of Kirkwood and Chenango” by Enid Potter and Barbara Eccleston, Town Historians.

The program will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the Decker Community Room of the Broome County Public Library, 185 Court Street, Binghamton. Refreshments will be available at 6:30 followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.

Enid Potter, Town of Kirkwood Historian since January 2019, will share highlights of her town’s history, focusing on the creation and early history of the town. In addition, she will discuss more recent events that have affected Kirkwood, such as the flooding in both 2006 and 2011.

Barbara Eccleston, Town of Chenango Historian since April 2017, will cover highlights of the Town of Chenango, including information on the Chenango Schoolhouse Museum, which she maintains.

There she also curates the artifacts, files and extensive photo collection and maintains the gardens.

Ms. Potter, in addition to being the town’s historian, is an adjunct lecturer in the Physical Sciences Department at SUNY Broome. Ms. Eccleston helped organize the town’s Historic Homes Tour

in 2010 and spends her time interviewing current and former residents. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Historical Society at (607) 778-3572