The Broome County Health Department Celebrates National Public Health Week 2021

From The Broome County Health Department:

The Broome County Health Department will celebrate National Public Health Week (NPHW) 2021 from April 5th -11th. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar will be helping kick off the week by getting himself vaccinated at the SUNY Broome COVID-19 Vaccine POD.

“I encourage every eligible resident in Broome County to get vaccinated,” said County Executive Garnar. “There is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and getting our community vaccinated is the most important thing we can do to help things get back to normal.”

This past year has provided the ultimate reason to celebrate public health and the impact it has had on response efforts for the unprecedented novel coronavirus, most commonly known as COVID-19. We have seen first-hand the importance of public health organizations throughout the world, around the nation and in right here in Broome County.

Each year we celebrate NPHW to recognize the vast achievements of public health past, give credit to the demands of public health present and look to build on the mission of public health’s future. Unlike that of any other year, this year has tested the very fabric of public health in every way imaginable.

NPHW 2021 has coordinated daily themes to recognize the essential work that public health does every day, with many of them relating back to the efforts and circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic:

Monday: Rebuilding

Tuesday: Advancing Racial Equity

Wednesday: Strengthening Community

Thursday: Galvanizing Climate Justice

Friday: Constructing COVID-19 Resilience

Saturday: Uplifting Mental Health and Wellness

Sunday: Elevating the Essential and Health Workforce

In addition to recognizing the work public health does, this week is a perfect time to thank all who have helped respond to the pandemic. “It is so important to recognize our elected officials, County leadership, staff, municipalities, community partners in healthcare, education, media,

business and many others. This work has gone beyond the walls of public health and everyone has had to put forth some effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19” states Rebecca Kaufman, Director of Public Health for Broome County.

As for the Broome County Health Department, they will celebrate NPHW 2021 with one of their most important calls to duty, getting shots into arms. The health department is providing COVID-19 vaccine to all NYS eligible groups. The community is encouraged to help the health department celebrate NPHW 2021 by signing up for their vaccinations today! Go to: https://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine

For more information on NPHW 2021 go to: http://www.nphw.org/