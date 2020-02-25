The Broome County Council of Churches announces Annual Ecumenical Lenten Services

From The Broome County Council of Churches:

Come Celebrate Lent with us!

The Broome County Council of Churches is pleased to announce Annual Ecumenical Lenten Services to be held at Holy Nativity Lutheran Church, 312-314 E. Main Street in Endicott. Local clergy preach at these services and local musicians and soloists provide service music. The services occur weekly at 12:00PM beginning on Ash Wednesday, February 26th, and continue through April 1st.

Date

2/26

3/4

3/11

3/18

3/25

4/1 Clergy

Joe Sellepack

John Koopman

Michael Galuppi

Cris Mogenson

Pat Raube

Janet Abel

These services have occurred yearly for many decades and are made possible through the generosity of Holy Nativity, pastors, and musicians. A light lunch of soup and sandwiches is provided for a small donation. We invite you to attend through Lent as we prepare together to celebrate the Resurrection and Easter Joy.