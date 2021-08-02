The Breastfeeding Partners of Chenango County Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week August 1-7, 2021

NEW YORK- The theme for World Breastfeeding Week this year is “Protecting Breastfeeding, a Shared Responsibility.”

This year’s theme will focus on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and wellbeing of all, and the imperative to protect breastfeeding worldwide.

Breastfeeding must be considered a public health issue that requires investment at all levels of society.

The concept of ‘building back better’ after the COVID 19 pandemic will provide an opportunity to create a chain of support for nursing mothers and their families.

This support needs to come from health systems, individual workplaces, and communities at all levels of society.

It is the time to inform, anchor, engage and take action to protect breastfeeding at all levels.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1-7 all over the globe to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world

Exclusively breastfeeding infants for the first six months after birth with continued breastfeeding for at least twelve months ensures that both mothers and infants receive the maximum health benefits.

Breast milk is physiologically tailored to meet the specific needs of infants’ maturing digestive systems, which ensures proper growth and development.

Breast milk contains antibodies that help your baby fight off viruses and bacteria, prevents a variety of acute and chronic diseases, and promotes optimal growth.

The Breastfeeding Partners of Chenango County Coalition is working together for the protection, promotion and support for breastfeeding in Chenango County.

The goal of the partnership is to inform the community that breastfeeding is more than just food, provides the best start for babies, and is an essential part of overall health that lasts a lifetime.

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, the Partnership will be doing the following activities in Chenango County to support World Breastfeeding Week:

“ The Great Chenango Latch On ” will be taking place on Thursday August 5th starting at 10am at Greater Opportunities Outdoor Pavilion, 44 West Main Street in Norwich NY. There will be refreshments, prizes and balloons too! We invite all nursing moms to breastfeed at the same time and work together to normalize breastfeeding…the way nature intended. Older children are welcome. This event is rain or shine. If you have questions, you may call WIC Greater Opportunities at 607-334-7114.

Chenango County WIC will kick off the week with their monthly Facebook Live Virtual Social Hour on Monday July 26th at 10:30 am on their page “Chenango Breastfeeding PC.” This virtual social hour is every 4th Monday of the month. Participants are entered into a raffle to receive a prize. If you like their Facebook page, comment on their posts, or take a selfie in front of any business displaying the Breastfeeding Welcome Here sign, you will be entered into a raffle for a prize. Winners will be announced Thursday August 12th, 2021.

There will be several informational displays of Breastfeeding information available. They will be at the local libraries, Chenango County office building lobby, the corner Kiosk in the park, and the WIC office waiting room.

Lastly, the Chenango County Health Department will be sending out new and updated information about current breastfeeding recommendations to local health care providers. Medical Providers are being encouraged to learn more about the importance of breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week. We will also be giving out local resources that providers can share with families, should a new mother need assistance or support with nursing from a Certified Lactation Counselor (CLC).

Breastfeeding is the best and optimal way to provide infants with the nutrients they need.

One of the best decisions a mother can make to take to protect the health of herself and her infant is to breastfeed.

As a community, we can promote, protect and support breastfeeding.

For more information about World Breastfeeding week go to:

www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/

www.worldbreastfeedingweek.org

www.health.ny.gov/community/pregnancy/breastfeeding/

www.breastfeedingpartners.org

www.ilca.org