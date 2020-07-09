The Black Feathers to perform online concert for 6 On The Square

From 6 On The Square:

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring Americana/folk duo The Black Feathers at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

Webcasting live from their home in the U.K., Sian Chandler and Ray Hughes combine elements of folk, roots, Americana and Southern rock. Their mesmerizing harmonies have been called the U.K.’s answer to Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings.

Hughes and Chandler first became aware of the magic between them while collaborating on several musical projects, becoming The Black Feathers and life partners in 2012.

The Black Feathers already have a loyal following in the U.K., and they have been spreading their wings across the U.S. over the past few years – including a past performance at 6OTS. They have performed at Philadelphia Folk Festival and AmericanaFest, and they have also played official showcases at the Northeast Regional and Far-West Folk Alliance conferences.

Sparkling with energy and joy, their magical ballads encourage the rowdiest of crowds to fall silent; their blend of English folk influences and Americana is a tasty concoction indeed! Tickets for the July 19 online concert are $20 (plus $2 service fee); purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show.

Upcoming online is David Jacobs-Strain (Aug. 15). Coming up at 6OTS (quarantine guidelines permitting) are Vance Gilbert (Oct. 3); Brooks Williams (Oct. 31); Katherine Rondeau (Nov. 7); Alice Howe and Freebo (Dec. 6); and the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio (Dec. 19).

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.