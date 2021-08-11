HANCOCK, NY- Forage Space in Narrowsburg will be hosting a one day pop-up by the Birdhouse Gallery for one day only on August 14 from 12-4.

The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY.

The artists who created our wondrous selection of beautiful small art are:

Gary Duehr

Joanna Epstein

Brandy Gonzalez

Amanda Kelly

Caridad Sierra Kennedy

Katerina Lanfranco

Kerry Law

Jeannie Rhyu

Mollie Thonneson

Lauren Skelly Bailey

Sunny Chapman

Mary DeVincentis

Carol Diamond

Cathy Diamond

Nancy Erickson Dutmer

Seren Morey

Jackie Shatz

Fedele Spadafora

Christina Massey

Dennis Tomkins

Melanie Delgado

Joanie Flickinger

Jeanne Tremel

And in addition to all that awesome tiny art you’ll see the current art at Forage Space, which shows work ranging from NYC graffiti artists to California skate legends.

Location

Forage Space

144 Main Street

Narrowsburg, NY