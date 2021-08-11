HANCOCK, NY- Forage Space in Narrowsburg will be hosting a one day pop-up by the Birdhouse Gallery for one day only on August 14 from 12-4.
The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY.
The artists who created our wondrous selection of beautiful small art are:
Gary Duehr
Joanna Epstein
Brandy Gonzalez
Amanda Kelly
Caridad Sierra Kennedy
Katerina Lanfranco
Kerry Law
Jeannie Rhyu
Mollie Thonneson
Lauren Skelly Bailey
Sunny Chapman
Mary DeVincentis
Carol Diamond
Cathy Diamond
Nancy Erickson Dutmer
Seren Morey
Jackie Shatz
Fedele Spadafora
Christina Massey
Dennis Tomkins
Melanie Delgado
Joanie Flickinger
Jeanne Tremel
And in addition to all that awesome tiny art you’ll see the current art at Forage Space, which shows work ranging from NYC graffiti artists to California skate legends.
Location
Forage Space
144 Main Street
Narrowsburg, NY