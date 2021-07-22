The Birdhouse Gallery to Feature Artists at River Fest in Narrowsburg NY

Location
Main Street
Narrowsburg, NY
Date
July 25 2021 10-4
The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY.
The Birdhouse Gallery will be showing work by 15 notable contemporary artists at River Fest in Narrowsburg NY on July 25, 10am to 4pm.
Curator Sunny Chapman is an artist who has shown her work in NYC galleries and is represented by Pinkwater Gallery in Kingston and Curina Art in New York City.
The artists who created our wondrous selection of beautiful small art are:
Gary Duehr
Joanna Epstein
Brandy Gonzalez
Amanda Kelly
Caridad Sierra Kennedy
Katerina Lanfranco
Kerry Law
Jeannie Rhyu
Mollie Thonneson
Lauren Skelly Bailey
Sunny Chapman
Mary DeVincentis
Carol Diamond
Cathy Diamond
Nancy Erickson Dutmer
Seren Morey
Jackie Shatz
Fedele Spadafora
Christina Massey
Dennis Tompkins
Melanie Delgado
Contact
Sunny Chapman
917-721-3365
sunnychapman@gmail.com
Website
https://www.sunnychapmanart.com/collections/159255
https://www.instagram.com/thebirdhousegallery/
https://www.instagram.com/sunnychapmanart/
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SunnyChapmanArt/
https://www.facebook.com/The-Birdhouse-Gallery