The Birdhouse Gallery to Feature Artists at River Fest in Narrowsburg NY

Location

Main Street

Narrowsburg, NY

Date

July 25 2021 10-4

The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY.

The Birdhouse Gallery will be showing work by 15 notable contemporary artists at River Fest in Narrowsburg NY on July 25, 10am to 4pm.

Curator Sunny Chapman is an artist who has shown her work in NYC galleries and is represented by Pinkwater Gallery in Kingston and Curina Art in New York City.

The artists who created our wondrous selection of beautiful small art are:

Gary Duehr

Joanna Epstein

Brandy Gonzalez

Amanda Kelly

Caridad Sierra Kennedy

Katerina Lanfranco

Kerry Law

Jeannie Rhyu

Mollie Thonneson

Lauren Skelly Bailey

Sunny Chapman

Mary DeVincentis

Carol Diamond

Cathy Diamond

Nancy Erickson Dutmer

Seren Morey

Jackie Shatz

Fedele Spadafora

Christina Massey

Dennis Tompkins

Melanie Delgado

Contact

Sunny Chapman

917-721-3365

sunnychapman@gmail.com

Website

https://www.sunnychapmanart.com/collections/159255

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/thebirdhousegallery/

https://www.instagram.com/sunnychapmanart/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SunnyChapmanArt/

https://www.facebook.com/The-Birdhouse-Gallery