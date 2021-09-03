The Birdhouse Gallery Presents Selfie: Artists Self Portraits

From The Birdhouse Gallery

The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The gallery is on the street level and always viewable during daylight hours. This show will be installed from September 4 through September 23 . There will be an opening reception with two of the artists tomorrow , 5-7 pm.



The Birdhouse Gallery is opening our 4th group show tomorrow, featuring artists self portraits by these artists:



Carly Haffner

Haffner has a BFA from the California College of the Arts and an MFA from Hunter College, New York City and has exhibited at the Silas Marder Gallery, Bridgehampton and Ashawagh Hall, East Hampton. She resides in Springs, NY.



Georgia Elrod

Georgia Elrod is an artist and painter based in Brooklyn and Hudson, NY. Her work has been exhibited in New York and abroad, in solo exhibitions at Peninsula Art Space and John Davis Gallery, as well as in group exhibitions at spaces including Momenta Art, The Painting Center, and RH+ Gallery in Istanbul. Her work as been featured in ArtMaze Magazine, Big Bell Magazine, and New American Paintings.



Jennifer MacDonald

Jennifer Macdonald was born in Great Barrington, MA and lives in Brooklyn, NY. Selected exhibitions include The Drawing Center, and Film Anthology Archives (NYC), and Philadelphia Museum of Art, Institute of Contemporary Art, Vox Populi Gallery, and Arcadia University. She received an MFA in Painting from Hunter College, BFA from University of Pennsylvania, Certificate in Sculpture from Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and attended Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

Sunny Chapman

Sunny Chapman is an artist living in NYC and Hancock NY. He work has been exhibited extensively in NYC galleries and published in books. She is also the curator of The Birdhouse Gallery.

Location

The Birdhouse Gallery

499 E. Front St.

Hancock NY 13783