The Ballad of Boot Knife Belle to Premiere in Broome County

The award winning short film, The Ballad of Boot Knife Belle will be premiering in Broome County on Saturday, September 25th at The Bundy Museum located at 129 Main Street in Binghamton, NY 13905. Doors to the event will open at 6:00pm EST with an admission charge of $5. Several bands including BootKnife, the primary creative force behind the film will be performing after the premiere.



The Ballad of Boot Knife Belle follows legendary vigilante Boot Knife Belle as she seeks revenge for the murder of a loved one in a dystopian future. The film was created and performed entirely by residents of Broome County.



The Ballad of Boot Knife Belle has garnered numerous awards at independent film festivals across the country including Best Director, Best Western Short, Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, Best Film Noir Short, Outstanding Award for Original Song and more. The premiere event on September 25th at The Bundy Museum will mark the first time that the film will be screened for the public.



For more information on The Ballad of Boot Knife Belle, please visit linktr.ee/BootKnife where

the film is available for pre-order and the soundtrack is available for streaming.