The annual Strawberry Festival kicks off next Friday in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. — This year’s Strawberry Festival in Owego is gearing up to be a “Legendary” experience.

Guests include Woodstock Recording Studio Artists “Professor Louie & the Cromatix” join the dozens of other performers slated for this year’s festival, planned for June 14 and 15.

Friday evening’s Block Party will offer a partially closed off downtown area as guests converge for an evening of food, fun, and plenty of live entertainment. All of this will be capped off by a fireworks display, courtesy of Royal Automotive. Throughout town, guests will find live music, plenty of food available, superheroes, dinosaurs that are roaming the streets, and plenty of strawberries.

Saturday will follow suit, and will kick off with the annual parade stepping off in downtown Owego at 10 a.m. The rest of the day will offer some of the best entertainment in the southern tier as more musical entertainment is offered throughout Owego, and the dinosaurs and superheroes continue to roam.

There will also be hundreds of vendors, and you can visit the festival map produced by Tioga County’s GIS to find a vendor location. The link is now available at https://tiogacountyny.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f2f6525345ec4f0ea54b0f16ed47bcf1.

Regarding parking and traffic, the roads in Owego will close on Friday, June 14 beginning at 4 p.m. to all traffic. Park Street will become a two-way street until 8 p.m., at which time it will be closed until the conclusion of the fireworks. On Saturday, June 15, the downtown area is closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. and until the conclusion of the festival. Parking, shuttle bus service, and handicap shuttles will be available all day on Saturday at both Hickories Park, and Marvin Park. The cost to ride the shuttle is $3 per car. There will not be a shuttle running on Friday, and during the festival’s Block Party.

If you would like more information, contact Wendy Post at (607) 972-7027 or Pat Hansen at (607) 687-2556. To learn more about the festival, visit www.owego.org or follow Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

