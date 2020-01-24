The American Civic Association hosts International Fair

From The American Civic Association:

We would like to remind you about our upcoming events at the American Civic Association (find the flyers below).

On January 28th, from 9am–11:30am we will be having the International Fair, where BOCES students will share their projects on various nations and international organizations, and a presentation on the citizenship process will be given by an attorney from Journey’s End refugee services. There will also be food and music! 

Our first Friday event for February is “Pan-African Night!” February 7th, 2020 from 6pm-8pm. Please come and enjoy a sharing of food, performances and traditions

Please email us at contact@americancivic.com to RSVP for any of these events above.

