Thanksgiving basket sign ups for Catholic Charities pantries

From The Catholic Charities of Broome County:

Individuals and families living in Broome County will have the opportunity to sign-up for a Thanksgiving basket. Baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.

Individuals 18 years and older must provide proof of residency within the last 60 days and identification for each household member.

Sign-ups for baskets will take place September 9th through October 18th at both Catholic Charities Pantries:

Catholic Charities Binghamton Pantry at 100 Main Street:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00-11:30 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM

Tuesday: 1:00-3:30 PM

Mother Teresa’s Endicott Pantry located at St. Ambrose Church 202 Garfield Ave.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 AM-2:30 PM

Residents of Vestal, Endwell, Maine, Whitney Point and Endicott please sign up for a basket at Mother Teresa’s

Residents of Johnson City may choose either pantry to signup but must sign up ONLY at one

Residents of the Windsor Central School District MUST sign up with Windsor Human Development October 1-October 31, 2019. For more details for Windsor residents, please call 759-0988

All other Broome County residents please use the Catholic Charities Binghamton Pantry

Christmas present sign-ups will NOT be held at Catholic Charities Pantries.

This community holiday program is a joint effort with the United Way 2-1-1. For information or to volunteer at our upcoming Turkey Drive, please call Mary Whitcombe at 584-7800.