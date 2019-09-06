Thanksgiving basket sign ups for Catholic Charities pantries

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From The Catholic Charities of Broome County:

Individuals and families living in Broome County will have the opportunity to sign-up for a Thanksgiving basket.  Baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.

Individuals 18 years and older must provide proof of residency within the last 60 days and identification for each household member. 

Sign-ups for baskets will take place September 9th through October 18th at both Catholic Charities Pantries:

Catholic Charities Binghamton Pantry at 100 Main Street:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 9:00-11:30 AM and 1:00-3:30 PM

Tuesday: 1:00-3:30 PM

Mother Teresa’s Endicott Pantry located at St. Ambrose Church 202 Garfield Ave.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 AM-2:30 PM

  • Residents of Vestal, Endwell, Maine, Whitney Point and Endicott please sign up for a basket at Mother Teresa’s
  • Residents of Johnson City may choose either pantry to signup but must sign up ONLY at one
  • Residents of the Windsor Central School District MUST sign up with Windsor Human Development October 1-October 31, 2019.  For more details for Windsor residents, please call 759-0988
  • All other Broome County residents please use the Catholic Charities Binghamton Pantry

Christmas present sign-ups will NOT be held at Catholic Charities Pantries. 

This community holiday program is a joint effort with the United Way 2-1-1.  For information or to volunteer at our upcoming Turkey Drive, please call Mary Whitcombe at 584-7800.

                                                                                    

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss