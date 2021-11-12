Texas Roadhouse fundraiser benefiting Twin Tiers Honor Flight returns

From: Twin Tiers Honor Flight

Twin Tiers Honor Flight is pleased to announced that we have once again teamed up with Texas Roadhouse for a gift card fundraiser to benefit our veterans.

From now until until Wednesday, December 1, 2021 when you purchase a gift card to Texas Roadhouse from this website, a portion of the proceeds will be given back to Twin Tiers Honor Flight so that we can continue to escort our veterans to their memorials in Washington, D.C.

The gift card(s) that you purchase can be used at any Texas Roadhouse in the United States and you can pick the denomination of the card. Did we mention that these gift cards make fantastic Christmas gifts?!?