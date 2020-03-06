Term Limits Pledge – Term Limit Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Nadler says George Phillips

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:

“Dear Friends:

This week I signed a Term Limit Pledge – vowing to cosponsor a Constitutional Amendment that will limit the terms of Congress to three terms for the House and two terms for the Senate.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Jerrod Nadler have each served decades in Congress.

They and so many other career politicians have become out of touch with the American people and continually supported egregious legislation and out of control spending with no consequences.

If we had term limits in place, we never would have had this hyper-partisan impeachment.

Members of Congress would be inclined to focus on the business of the nation in the limited time they are able to serve before making room for other true citizen legislators as the Founding Fathers intended.

Thank you!”