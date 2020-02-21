Tenney Secures Oneida County GOP Endorsement

From The office of Rep. Claudia Tenney:

New Hartford, NY – The Oneida County GOP Committee announced their endorsement of Claudia Tenney for Congress in NY-22. The Oneida County GOP joins Herkimer, Madison, and Oswego County GOP Committees in endorsing Tenney.



“The Oneida County Republican Committee is excited to endorse Claudia Tenney for Congress,” Chairman Pete Sobel said. “Claudia has a strong track record of delivering results for our district, and she is the only candidate who can beat Anthony Brindisi this fall. We need to stand united as a party if we are going to be successful in November.”



“Oneida County is home, and I am proud to have our GOP Committee’s endorsement in the race to defeat Anthony Brindisi in November,” Tenney said. “Our campaign continues to gain steam across Upstate New York. Anthony Brindisi promised voters he would be bipartisan, yet he votes only 8.8% of the time with President Trump and voted 3 times for his impeachment – that’s not bipartisan.”



The Oneida County nod follows President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement of Tenney last week. This week, Tenney achieved Contender status in the NRCC Young Guns program.



“Unlike my opponent who remains focused on obstructing President Trump’s agenda, I am committed to working alongside the President to continue growing our economy, protecting small business, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.”



