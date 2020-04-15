Tenney Raises Over $230,000 for Q1

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican congressional candidate for NY-22:

Over $400K COH, over $500K since entering race

Trump won NY-22 by 16 Points



New Hartford, NY – The Claudia Tenney for Congress Campaign today announced over $230,000 raised in Q1 of 2020. Tenney now has more than $400,000 cash-on-hand and has raised over $500,000 since entering the race for NY-22.



“Claudia Tenney is honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and looks forward to once again working with him to grow our economy and create jobs for Upstate New York,” Tenney Campaign Manager Chris Zeller said. “Anthony Brindisi misled voters when he said he would be bipartisan. Instead he followed Nancy Pelosi off the liberal cliff by voting for President Trump’s impeachment three times, saying he’s open to socialized medicine, and supporting infanticide.”



Representative of her organizational strength, Tenney received donations from every county in the district. President Trump won NY-22 in 2016 by 16 points.