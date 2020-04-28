Tenney launches website in response to Brindisi’s support of Biden

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22:

“During an appearance on the Syracuse ESPN affiliate radio station on April 15, U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, gave his presidential endorsement.

“When asked if he would endorse Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Brindisi responded before shifting the focus back onto the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation.

“I’m going to support Joe…Brindisi said…

“A week later, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney unveiled a website, BidenBrindisi.com, aimed at highlighting connections between the first-term congressman and former vice president…

“The Biden-Brindisi plan for America means a return to leading from behind and being deferential to China in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Tenney said in the release. “President Trump endorsed our campaign because he knows I will always be a compassionate advocate for pro-growth, pro-small business, and encouraging Made in America policies that serve Upstate New York.”

“Tenney received President Donald Trump’s endorsement in February…

“Brindisi voted for Biden as Speaker of the House in 2019 after pledging to not vote for Nancy Pelosi during his campaign.

“The day before Brindisi gave his endorsement on a Syracuse radio station, Tenney had put out a release on his “curious silence” on support for Biden. In the release, the former congresswoman noted Bernie Sanders and other prominent Democrats had coalesced behind Biden as the presumptive nominee…

“The most recent iteration of the Trump scores has Brindisi aligning with the president 12.5 percent of the time…”

Read the entire piece here.