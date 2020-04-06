Tenney Launches Web Page To Highlight Local Businesses Open in NY-22

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22:

New Hartford, NY – Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22, today announced a link on her campaign’s web page highlighting small businesses that remain open in NY-22 during this difficult time.

“The social distancing period has been a particularly hard time for restaurants, and a stressful time for our medical professionals, first responders, and supply chain workers,” Tenney said. “Our goal is two-fold: bring attention to and support these local businesses and ask residents to order take out or buy a gift card for a nurse or doctor, local police, EMT and fire, trucker, or even your local grocer.”

You can find the page here.

We don’t want to leave anyone out, so comment or send a message with your favorite restaurants around the district! Please feel free to contact us at info@claudiaforcongress.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/claudiaforcongress so we can include your business or your favorite place to eat!