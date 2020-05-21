Tenney Kicks off Reopening Business Tour with Revere Copper, Roundtable Discussion

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22:

Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22, this week toured Revere Copper in Rome, one of the oldest manufacturers in the United States. Following the tour, Tenney along with Revere Cooper leadership, hosted a roundtable discussion focusing on operating during COVID-19 and how to safely re-open the Upstate economy.

“This American manufacturing company is working with public health officials and employees to conduct essential work safely,” Tenney said. “It is critical that we reopen our businesses safely and with urgency. Many of our small businesses will not survive much longer, and some are already closing up shop for good. I will continue to advocate for a safe and speedy reopening- and always highlight “Made in America” businesses.”