Tenney Earns NRA Endorsement, A-Rating; Brindisi Gets ‘D’

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for Congress:

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) endorsed Republican candidate Claudia Tenney for Congress in the New York 22nd Congressional district primary. Tenney earned an “A” grade from the group – its highest rating. Meanwhile, Anthony Brindisi, who votes with anti-gun politicians like Nancy Pelsoi and AOC to take away our Second Amendment rights, earned a D-rating

NRA-PVF Chairman Jason Ouimet said:

“On behalf of our five million members, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) proudly endorses Claudia Tenney’s candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives. Claudia has a proven record of fighting to preserve Second Amendment freedoms for law-abiding gunowners and sportsmen across NY-22.”

Claudia Tenney said:

“Our Second Amendment freedoms are under attack by anti-gun radicals. I am honored to have the support of the NRA and thousands of law abiding gun-owners and sportsmen across the district. I will always stand up for our constitutional rights.”



Tenney has led the defense of gun rights in New York and in Washington, D.C. She fought Governor Cuomo’s unconstitutional SAFE Act and was the first to introduce a bill to repeal the law in the legislature. She is a fierce advocate for Remington Arms and its employees and was recently endorsed by its union (UMWA 717) at the Ilion, NY plant.