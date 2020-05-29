Tenney: Cuomo Betrays Upstate New York on Re-Opening; Vows to Take Legal Action If Businesses Cannot Resume Operations

From the office of Claudia Tenney, candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd District:

New Hartford, New York – Today, Claudia Tenney, candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd District, demanded Cuomo reverse his myopic and unjust decision to stop the Phase 2 re-opening of Upstate New York.

Tenney said, “This is an utter betrayal of the people of Upstate New York. Local officials, business owners, and citizens have done everything asked of them to ensure the virus does not spread. Now King Cuomo, whose draconian policies have cost countless jobs already, wants to further damage our economy on a whim?”

Counties throughout the New York 22nd District from Broome to Oneida have hit every metric for Phase 2 re-opening readiness, set for today, Friday May 29th. On a radio program, Governor Andrew Cuomo suddenly announced that the planned re-opening for the Upstate regions would be delayed until “international experts” analyzed the data. Cuomo gave no forewarning to his casual announcement to local officials or citizens.

“Cuomo has gone too far. Small businesses are hanging by a thread. They cannot survive Cuomo’s arbitrary and foolish decisions a day longer. I am preparing to take legal action in concert with impacted business owners and citizens to remedy this and compel a responsible re-opening of Upstate New York,” Tenney continued.

While the Southern Tier and Central New York are hurting badly from Cuomo’s continued failures, Congressman Anthony Brindisi stays silent. He was silent for weeks while our nursing homes were being used as petri dishes by Cuomo, costing thousands of lives. Now, Brindisi sits idly by while our region is ravaged by the governor’s whims.

