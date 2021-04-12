Tenney Campaign announces raising over $425,000 in shortened 1st quarter of 2021

From the office of Claudia Tenney:

New Hartford, N.Y.- Claudia Tenney’s campaign announced today raising over $425,000 in a shortened Q1 due to the 2020 election recount. Claudia will also start her re-election effort with nearly half million cash on hand in her first quarter in the race.



Separately, Claudia also raised over $400,000 in recount efforts in Q1 2021 as the 2020 election continued in to the first quarter of 2021.



Claudia raised money from every county in NY-22, including over 10,000 first-time donors with an average donation for Q1 across recount and re-election efforts of less than $45 per donation.



“Together, we endured one of the toughest races in the country as well as the longest. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from every corner of our district and country from the beginning of our recount to today,” Tenney said. “Our strong financial start to the year will help us continue to bring the fight for those who desperately need a voice in Washington. Since being sworn in nearly 60 days ago, we have gone straight to work for Upstate New York, working across the aisle to deliver results for our communities. We have more work to do and I look forward to continuing to deliver results on behalf of Upstate New York.”