Tenney calls for federal investigation into NY requiring nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22:

New Hartford, NY – Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22, today called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate New York State’s mandate that nursing homes take in recovering COVID-19 patients.



“This is outrageous and dangerous to vulnerable citizens,” Tenney said. “U.S. Attorney William Barr should investigate this issue immediately. Harmed individuals and their families should have recourse against this reckless policy.”



Over the weekend, NBC News reported that one Long Island nursing home had only one COVID-19 patient in late March. However, “A month later, Gurwin is battling an outbreak that’s killed 24 residents — only three of whom were hospital transfers — and one staff member, who worked in housekeeping, Almer said. And the nursing home is still mandated to take in recovering hospital patients known to have the virus, potentially increasing its spread in the facility.”



The mandate, which was issued by the NYS Department of Health, states, “all NHs must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals.”



Anthony Brindisi has spent his entire career cozying up to Gov. Cuomo. Brindisi voted with Cuomo 97% of the time in the Assembly and is on the record saying, “The governor has been very good for our area.”



“As this crisis unfolds in state nursing homes, Anthony Brindisi is once again silent,” Tenney added. “Anthony Brindisi is quick to speak up when it comes to taking credit for the work of others, but when it comes to challenging Nancy Pelosi or Andrew Cuomo he has shown no leadership and no backbone.”