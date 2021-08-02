Tenney and Thompson Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Commemorate Civil Air Patrol’s 80th Anniversary

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) and Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) introduced a resolution to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), which was founded on December 1, 1941, to assist the United States as a civilian defense organization during World War II.

The resolution recognizes the historical contributions by the CAP over the course of its 80-year history.

Specifically, at its early stages during WWII, the CAP tracked enemy aircraft, deterred enemy submarines, and conducted radiological monitoring as well as counter drug reconnaissance.

The CAP assists state and local agencies, the Coast guard, the National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the America Red Cross and first responders in a variety of ways including aerial and ground search, rescue, and disaster operations.

“The individuals serving in the Civil Air Patrol play a critical role in our national security and have been doing so honorably for 80 years. From providing support in the second World War to helping our first responders immediately after 9/11 and so much more, the Civil Air Patrol has always been ready to serve at a moment’s notice. I am honored to introduce this bipartisan resolution to recognize the tremendous accomplishments, contributions, and services of the Civil Air Patrol,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“The Civil Air Patrol is made up of our nation’s best, volunteers who are willing to put on a uniform and keep our nation safe at only a moment’s notice. Today, I’m proud to co-lead the introduction of a bipartisan resolution recognizing the 80th Anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol and I’ll continue working to support those in the patrol so they can continue responding to disaster when needed,” said Congressman Thompson.

The Civil Air Patrol states, “CAP saves lives and shapes lives. As a non-profit, chartered by Congress, helping states and communities and the Air Force Auxiliary performing federal missions, CAP is an organization of “national interest” to Congress. During FY20, it saved 130 lives and flew 70,917 hours in 560 aircraft on missions including search and rescue, disaster relief, homeland defense, and homeland security; supported states and communities, and conducted youth orientation flights. CAP’s youth and aerospace education programs are world class…teaching young Americans how to be great citizens and dynamic leaders.”

Full text of the resolution can be found here