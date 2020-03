BINGHAMTON, NY - A Southern Tier group is a finalist for the American Stroke Association’s Stroke Hero Voters’ Choice Award and needs votes from the community to win. The Southern Tier Support Group is one of 8 finalists.

This year, the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke, is honoring stroke survivors, heath care professional and family caregivers from around the U.S. through the inaugural Stroke Hero Awards. Finalists for the Stroke Hero Awards are now competing for the Voters’ Choice Awards, which will honor five winners later this spring. The public may vote at stroke.org/HeroAwards until April 2, 2020.