Teens at TechWorks – Saturday February 15th

Play retro video games from the 1980s – 2000, code your own video games -Unity code

Teach robots to avoid obstacles – Python code

Create messages with a Braille embosser, banner prints with an IBM 360 printer, and old fashioned typewriters.

Learn to create spreadsheets,

Pump a player piano and feed a Link Nickelodeon, and more!



Drop in for an hour or stay for the day from 11am – 4pm.

It’s a bargain – $5 entry includes snacks, beverages, and pizzas – Cozy long sleeve T shirts for another $10.

Reservations recommended; not required. Call or email

Questions – call 607-723-8600 or email info@ctandi.org



TechWorks! – 321 Water Street, downtown Binghamton one block North of Doubletree Hilton – Lost Dog Cafe



