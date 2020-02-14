Teens at TechWorks! Saturday Feb 15: Baby It’s CODE Inside

Play retro video games from the 1980s – 2000

Code your own video games   – Unity  codeTeach robots to avoid obstacles –  Python codeCreate mesesages with a Braille embosser, banner prints with an IBM 360 printer, and old fashioned typewriters,

Learn to create spreadsheets,

Pump a player piano and feed a Link Nickelodeon, and more!

Drop in for an hour or stay for the day from 11am – 4pm.

It’s a bargain – $5 entry includes snacks, beverages, and pizzas – Cozy long sleeve T shirts for another $10.

Reservations recommended; not required.  Call or email

Questions – call 607-723-8600 or email info@ctandi.org

TechWorks! – 321 Water Street, downtown Binghamton
one block North of Doubletree Hilton – Lost Dog Cafe

