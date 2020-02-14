Teens at TechWorks! Saturday Feb 15: Baby It’s CODE Inside

Play retro video games from the 1980s – 2000

Code your own video games – Unity codeTeach robots to avoid obstacles – Python codeCreate mesesages with a Braille embosser, banner prints with an IBM 360 printer, and old fashioned typewriters,

Learn to create spreadsheets,



Pump a player piano and feed a Link Nickelodeon, and more!



Drop in for an hour or stay for the day from 11am – 4pm.



It’s a bargain – $5 entry includes snacks, beverages, and pizzas – Cozy long sleeve T shirts for another $10.



Reservations recommended; not required. Call or email



Questions – call 607-723-8600 or email info@ctandi.org



TechWorks! – 321 Water Street, downtown Binghamton

one block North of Doubletree Hilton – Lost Dog Cafe