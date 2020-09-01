TEAM Tioga Partner with School Districts on Childcare

From the Tioga County Dept. of Economic Development & Planning:
OWEGO, NY – TEAM Tioga, along with all six Tioga County School Districts, Tioga County
Department of Social Services, and Family Enrichment Network, have partnered to assess
childcare needs in Tioga County, New York. This collaborative effort has been undertaken in
order to understand childcare issues currently facing Tioga County residents, and to
proactively support regional education, childcare and workforce systems.
As part of this initiative, a ten-minute survey has been distributed to parents, caregivers,
employers, etc. Survey responses will assist in gathering data to help understand the childcare
needs of Tioga County residents, efficiently relay information regarding existing infrastructure
that is in place to address these needs, identify existing programs and services that need to be
expanded, and determine new solutions and options needed to help address identified issues.
“In all of our outreach, it has been clear that childcare is the single biggest issue facing our
community right now. TEAM Tioga recognizes the critical impact this need has on our local
economy. Partnering with the school districts allows for a hands-on approach that we feel will
result in concrete, individualized solutions,” said Brittany Woodburn, Deputy Director of Tioga
County Economic Development and Planning.
TEAM Tioga, together with Candor, Newark Valley, Owego-Apalachin, Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga,
and Waverly School Districts invite all those in need of childcare to participate in a brief survey,
available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7QMPSTG
For more information, please contact Brittany Woodburn, Economic Development and
Planning, at (607) 687-8255 or woodburnb@co.tioga.ny.us.