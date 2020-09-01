TEAM Tioga Partner with School Districts on Childcare

From the Tioga County Dept. of Economic Development & Planning:

OWEGO, NY – TEAM Tioga, along with all six Tioga County School Districts, Tioga County

Department of Social Services, and Family Enrichment Network, have partnered to assess

childcare needs in Tioga County, New York. This collaborative effort has been undertaken in

order to understand childcare issues currently facing Tioga County residents, and to

proactively support regional education, childcare and workforce systems.



As part of this initiative, a ten-minute survey has been distributed to parents, caregivers,

employers, etc. Survey responses will assist in gathering data to help understand the childcare

needs of Tioga County residents, efficiently relay information regarding existing infrastructure

that is in place to address these needs, identify existing programs and services that need to be

expanded, and determine new solutions and options needed to help address identified issues.

“In all of our outreach, it has been clear that childcare is the single biggest issue facing our

community right now. TEAM Tioga recognizes the critical impact this need has on our local

economy. Partnering with the school districts allows for a hands-on approach that we feel will

result in concrete, individualized solutions,” said Brittany Woodburn, Deputy Director of Tioga

County Economic Development and Planning.



TEAM Tioga, together with Candor, Newark Valley, Owego-Apalachin, Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga,

and Waverly School Districts invite all those in need of childcare to participate in a brief survey,

available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7QMPSTG

For more information, please contact Brittany Woodburn, Economic Development and

Planning, at (607) 687-8255 or woodburnb@co.tioga.ny.us.