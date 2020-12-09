Targeted Outreach Happening Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic EBT Food Benefits

From the Broome County Department of Social Services:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Department of Social Services wants to alert

families to a targeted outreach effort by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability

Assistance (OTDA) intended to increase the redemption rates of Pandemic Electronic Benefit

Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits among certain Medicaid households with children who received

the benefits.



On Monday, November 30th, OTDA sent text messages to approximately 96,000 households of

children whose P-EBT food benefits were issued onto the Medicaid Common Benefit

Identification Card (CBIC) of either the parent/guardian or oldest child in the Medicaid-only

household (P-EBT “Group 2” households), and who have not yet redeemed any P-EBT food

benefits.



The text message was sent to households which have not redeemed benefits and for which

OTDA has a working cell phone number. The text message reminds them that their P-EBT food

benefits are still available and will provide a link to a webpage with resources to assist them in

creating a PIN for the CBIC linked to the P-EBT account.



The text message was sent from 877-452-0098 and reads as follows:

Your child has been issued P-EBT food benefits that have not been accessed. Visit

https://otda.ny.gov/PEBT for info on how to access these benefits.

For more information head to: https://otda.ny.gov/SNAP-COVID-19/PEBT/