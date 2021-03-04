Taking Charge of Your Health: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County offers free virtual nutrition education programs for National Nutrition Month

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE-BC) is encouraging members of the community to get involved in National Nutrition Month by taking charge of their own health by making small changes that will last. Their content-based experts with years of experience in their fields can help guide you along the way, through their virtual nutrition education and cooking classes.

CCE-BC’s virtual nutrition programs can help you shop on a budget, meal plan, learn about nutrition facts labels and unit pricing, follow a balanced diet, increase fruits and vegetables, decrease sugar-sweetened beverages, create meals for picky eaters, and increase your physical activity, just to name a few! The goal is to make small changes in your daily routine that will yield big results over time. Knowing how to make the right changes will ensure that your health goals are sustainable for years to come. When you eat better and move more, you feel better and can help your family make the same changes. When kids eat better and move more, their performance in school improves.

CCE-BC is offering several options of virtual programs throughout March. Family series education programs run for an 8-week period that involve not only a nutrition component but a cooking demonstration as well that you can get your whole family involved in. Upcoming programs include “30-Minute Meals” which will be offered on Tuesdays at 6pm and Thursdays at 4pm. The program starts March 23rd and 25th and requires pre-registration.

One-time education classes are offered on a weekly basis at four different times so you can find the time that works best for your schedule. One-time classes mean that you can join just one class that is of interest, or all six classes if desired. Classes include “Eating Healthy Foods that Taste Great”, “Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks”, “Eating Healthy on a Budget”, “Tips for Loosing Weight and Keeping it Off”, “Making Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle”, and “Physical Activity is Key to Living Well”. The classes run every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am and 2pm, starting March 9th and 11th, for 6 weeks.

To learn more about CCE-BC’s nutrition programs, see: www.ccebroomecounty.com/nutrition and Facebook page www.facebook.com/ccebroomenutritionprograms