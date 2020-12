From the Conklin Ave First Baptist Church:

Due to unfortunate circumstances, Conklin Ave First Baptist Church needs to cancel the “Take Out Christmas Dinner” scheduled for Monday, December 21st and re-schedule to a date that will be announced for January. We apologize for the inconvenience and wish everyone a Very Blessed Merry Christmas and safety through the struggles we are all facing at this time. May God Bless you and your home and may He Bless your hearts with Hope, Peace, Joy and Love.