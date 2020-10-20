TAC Virtual Home & Building Tour Fundraiser

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to present our first Virtual Home & Building Tour fundraiser! The video tour will be available online from Saturday, December 5, 2020, through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Buy a ticket for a 30-day video rental, cozy up in your home with loved ones, and enjoy our event featuring the following family homes and locations:

· The Tornatores, Newark Valley

· The Hendricksons, Newark Valley

· Fainting Goat Island Inn, Nichols

· The Tholes, Owego

· The Deis’, Owego

· St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Owego

Tickets are $15, and $10 for TAC Patrons, and they’re available for pre-order HERE. We will email the discount code to members in a separate message (Want to renew your support, or join TAC, and get a discount? Great! Click HERE. We’ll include the discount code in our Acknowledgement Letter.)

Ticket sales are non-refundable and all proceeds benefits the Tioga Arts Council.

All month long, we’ll also be sharing interactive activities to complement this fundraiser and add to the spirit of the season. Join us!

If you have questions, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.